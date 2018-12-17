MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A driver was injured after crashing into a church in Rutherford County on Sunday night.
The truck rammed into the wall at the Sharpsville Road Church of Christ around 8:30 p.m.
It's not clear if there was anyone inside the church at the time.
The driver was extricated and transported by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. It's not clear what the driver's condition is.
