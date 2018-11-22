NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Neighbors received an unexpected wake-up call when a car crashed into a home near Madison on Thanksgiving morning.

Police said the car crashed into a home on Shawnee Road.

Police said the car crashed into the office of a house on Shawnee Road.

Investigators said no one inside the home was injured in the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

There's no word on what caused the crash at this time.

