GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pursuit of a stolen vehicle led to a crash on Long Hollow Pike on Thursday morning.
According to THP, investigators were chasing after a white SUV which crashed with a red SUV driven by a woman. One of the drivers in the crash was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for burns but at this time it is not clear which one.
Long Hollow Pike was briefly closed in the area during the investigation but has since reopened. Details about the suspect and what charges they will face have not been given yet.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
