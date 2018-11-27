NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The Knoxville man accused of a drunk driving and causing a fatal crash on Bell Road in July was indicted on a number of charges related to the incident on Tuesday.
A grand jury indicted Brandon Mackay, 39, on seven charges, including vehicular homicide by intoxication, aggravated vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended license and driving without proof of insurance.
The crash happened at 9 p.m. on July 13 when Mackay allegedly crashed his Ford F-150 into the back of a Honda CRV driven by 49-year-old Lisa Stewart of Nashville.
The crash caused Stewart to lose control of her vehicle and crash into a concrete wall and a big, metal box before colliding with an oncoming car.
Police said Stewart was transported to Vanderbilt University where she was pronounced dead by medical staff. No one was injured in the third car.
Mackay also crossed into to oncoming traffic, hitting a sidewalk and fencing along the dam. Officials say he was not injured but showed signs of impairment.
