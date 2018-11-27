NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A Nashville woman charged in a fatal crash in Hermitage earlier this year was indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges Tuesday.
According to police, Whittney Martinez, 31, was driving on Bell Road near Nashville Shores on Aug. 10 when she swerved into oncoming traffic and caused a head-on collision. The male passenger in her vehicle did not survive.
After the incident, News4 spoke with Jason Holley, who witnessed the crash and ran over to help. He performed CPR on the victim.
"You heard a big screech, then it was a head-on collision ... it sounded like a big bomb," Holley said. "It was traumatizing. I just acted on basic instincts."
Martinez was indicted on three counts Tuesday, including vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault and driving without a license.
