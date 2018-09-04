The driver in the July 2017 Natchez Trace hit-and-run involving a cyclist was sentenced to 10 months in jail today by a U.S. District Court.
Marshall Neely III, 59, from Franklin, plead guilty to charges of reckless aggravated assault, lying to a federal agent, and obstruction of justice back in May of this year.
Neely was the driving a Volvo SUV when he hit Tyler Noe, who was on a bike. Neely left the scene of the crash. Noe was treated at the hospital for his injuries.
Noe's friend was biking behind him with a GoPro camera when the wreck occurred and captured the incident on video. He turned the video over to investigators, who later identified the car as belonging to Neely.
When investigators arrived to Neely's home, they found him unconscious on the floor. Neely said he was driving on Natchez Trace the day of the incident, but told investigators someone threw a bike at his car.
He later admitted that he took stickers off the back of his car out of fear they would be used to identify his vehicle in the video.
As part of his sentencing, Chief U.S. District judge Waverly D. Crenshaw, Jr. ordered Neely to pay Noe $2,260 in restitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.