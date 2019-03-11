The man convicted of killing six children in a school bus crash has been indicted in Davidson County on multiple charges of statutory rape.

The Davidson County Grand Jury returned the indictments against Johnthony Walker, 26, on eight counts of aggravated statutory rape and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

+2 Driver in deadly Chattanooga bus crash arrested on rape charge in Nashville Johnthony Walker, convicted on numerous charges relating to a crash that killed six elementary school-aged children in Chattanooga, was arrested on Thursday on rape charges.

Walker was arrested in June 2018 at the alleged victim’s house in Davidson County after her parents called the police. The girl was 14 years old at the time of the incident.

In an affidavit, Walker admitted to having sex with the girl while he was staying with the family.

+2 Prosecutor: Driver in deadly school bus crash was on phone A prosecutor says the driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary school students took a cell phone call at the time of the crash.

At the time of his arrest, Walker was out on bond while appealing his conviction in the 2016 school bus crash.

During a July 2018 court hearing, a Metro Nashville Police Department sergeant testified that Walker admitted to having sex with the girl five times.

"I asked him how he would characterize the situation ... he said it was concerning at first, that the age bothered him ... he said something to the effect that she's only a child, just a baby to me, and looking back on it, I find it repulsive that this has happened," the sergeant said.

A court appearance for Walker has not been scheduled.