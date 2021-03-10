LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - A driver is facing charges overnight after leading police on a pursuit that ended in a fiery wreck.
La Vergne Police said around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers tried to pull over a driver on Murfreesboro Road for speeding. The driver reportedly ran a red light leading officers on a pursuit at Waldron and Murfreesboro Road.
Officers say the driver ended up crashing into an SUV and flipped before catching fire.
Firefighters worked quick to put out the flames as the driver was trapped inside. Crews were able to safely cut the driver out when the fire was extinguished.
The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police say the driver in the SUV was not injured.
Officers have not identified the driver, but charged them with evading arrest, DUI, driving on a revoked license and reckless endangerment.
