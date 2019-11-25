MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A driver is in the hospital after crashing an SUV into an apartment at The Cove at Center Point Two on Hanover Street.
Details about the male victim's condition is unknown. The driver reportedly ran off the road, broke through a fence and struck the building.
Property management tells News4 there is a hole where a door and window used to be, but the one-story building is structurally sound. There were no injuries in the crash.
"It's kind of a miracle the fact that he was driving at such a high rate of speed he didn’t hit any other property except the door frame to this apartment, so it’s definitely a miracle,” said property manager Brock Schuler.
Murfreesboro Police and Murfreesboro Fire are investigating the incident.
