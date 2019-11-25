Murfreesboro Car vs. Apartment - 11/25/2019
Murfreesboro Police Department

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A driver is in the hospital after crashing an SUV into an apartment at The Cove at Center Point Two on Hanover Street.

Details about the male victim's condition is unknown. It is unclear at this time what led up to the crash occurring.

Murfreesboro Police and Murfreesboro Fire are investigating the incident. Building codes are also checking to make sure the building is still structurally sound.

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer who joined WSMV in September 2018.

