CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman was transported to the hospital Wednesday after being hit by a car while she was refueling her car.
Police say the driver was an 80-year-old woman. She accelerated when pulling into Dodge's Store on Ft. Campbell Blvd, hit a car, then hit the woman that was filling the car with gas.
The woman then hit the gas pump, which toppled into another car.
The woman who was hit was taken to Tennova Medical Center. She is in stable condition.
It is unclear if the driver is facing any charges.
