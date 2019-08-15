Driver hits man walking through parking lot

COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A driver hit a man walking through a parking lot in Cookeville on Thursday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the man, who's 33 years old, was seriously injured.

Emergency crews flew the man to the hospital.

The driver didn't see the man walking through the parking lot on Willow Avenue, authorities said.

The names of the driver and the injured man haven't been released yet.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

