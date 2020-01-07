Lucas Jenkins

Lucas Jenkins

 Franklin PD

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police have arrested a man on DUI and other charges after trying to evade police over the weekend.

According to investigators, 31-year-old Lucas Jenkins was driving at a high rate of speed down Interstate 65 near Cool Springs around 4:15 a.m.

Jenkins eventually pulled over on the Murfreesboro Road exit ramp. When the officer got out of her vehicle, Jenkins sped away. The officer managed to catch back up to Jenkins a short time later and found him impaired. A loaded handgun was also found in his car.

Jenkins claimed while being arrested that he was a sergeant with another law enforcement agency. This claim was later proven to be false.

Jenkins is facing charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane, felony evading, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, criminal impersonation, filing a false report, open container, and having an outdated driver's license. He is out of jail on $33,000 bond.

 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer who joined WSMV in September 2018.

