FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police have arrested a man on DUI and other charges after trying to evade police over the weekend.
According to investigators, 31-year-old Lucas Jenkins was driving at a high rate of speed down Interstate 65 near Cool Springs around 4:15 a.m.
Jenkins eventually pulled over on the Murfreesboro Road exit ramp. When the officer got out of her vehicle, Jenkins sped away. The officer managed to catch back up to Jenkins a short time later and found him impaired. A loaded handgun was also found in his car.
Jenkins claimed while being arrested that he was a sergeant with another law enforcement agency. This claim was later proven to be false.
Jenkins is facing charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane, felony evading, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, criminal impersonation, filing a false report, open container, and having an outdated driver's license. He is out of jail on $33,000 bond.
