NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman is facing additional charges after she drove and crashed into another vehicle that killed the mother and son who were inside. 

Police say 39-year-old Heather Markman is now facing two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication for the crash on January 27th, 2021. The night of the crash, she was charged with DUI. 

Investigators say a witness later confirmed that Markman ran a red light which led to the deadly head-on crash on East Old Hickory Boulevard and Myatt Drive. 

Officials say 93-year-old Mary Wood and her son 61-year-old Robert Wood were killed in the wreck.

Markman was arrested last night at her home and is being held in lieu of $300,000 bond. 

 

