NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman is facing additional charges after she drove and crashed into another vehicle that killed the mother and son who were inside.
Police say 39-year-old Heather Markman is now facing two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication for the crash on January 27th, 2021. The night of the crash, she was charged with DUI.
A woman has been charged with driving while under the influence after two people died in Madison's crash on Tuesday night, Metro Police said.
Investigators say a witness later confirmed that Markman ran a red light which led to the deadly head-on crash on East Old Hickory Boulevard and Myatt Drive.
Officials say 93-year-old Mary Wood and her son 61-year-old Robert Wood were killed in the wreck.
Markman was arrested last night at her home and is being held in lieu of $300,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.