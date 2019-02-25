MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A man had a close call after driving into the water in Rutherford County on Monday morning.
Around 7 a.m., the driver went off Elam Road and into the water, partially submerging his car.
The driver was able to get out on his own. He is said to be OK.
The Special Operations Division of Rutherford County EMS helped a towing company to remove the vehicle from the water.
This morning around 7am a vehicle went into the water off of Elam Rd. The occupant was able to get out on his own and was safe. We stayed on scene and assisted Packs Towing with removing the vehicle from the water. pic.twitter.com/7Yylr91MZM— RCEMS Special Ops (@RCEMS_SORT) February 25, 2019
