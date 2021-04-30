NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Brentwood mother is expressing concern after learning driver education announced it will be returning to in-person instruction.
Having signed up her daughter for a course on safe driving, she is no concerned it will no longer be safely taught.
"We wanted her to have all the tools that she needed to be a good, safe driver," Alexandra Ewing explained. Her daughter is a month shy of learner's permit eligibility, so she signed her up for driver's ed courses at Brentwood Driver Training, after checking their COVID-19 protocols. "We've lived the last year like everybody, with the fear of having our family catch COVID," she explained, "especially our son, who is special needs... We were ready for mostly virtual, with a couple of in-person driving sessions."
Then, a notice from the company that, by state mandate, all courses must return to in-person by May 15. "If it had been presented with only the option to have live classroom training, I might not have done it," Ewing said.
News4 reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, who confirmed the directive with the following statement:
Brentwood Driver Training Inc. is the only school in Tennessee still utilizing virtual classroom training. The virtual classroom training was a temporary pilot program that started in April of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Governor Lee’s announcement of lifting COVID-19 restrictions next month for the state of Tennessee, the Driver Training and Testing Program (DTTP) will be removing the option to hold virtual classroom training effective May 15, 2021. Students weren’t engaged, paying attention and some didn’t have their cameras turned on as the course requires on their computer/device which was creating further hardships. - Department of Homeland Security
In response to William Mosely from the TN Department of Safety, Brentwood Driver Inc. stated the following:
The negative things he is saying about our course are not true and possibly slanderous. He has received all of his information second-hand and the state refuses to reveal who said these things. He is trying to shift blame from the Dept of Safety's questionable decision.
The Zoom classes were being taught live stream by master degreed school teachers who implemented powerpoint displays, movies and lectures with online testing. We taught well over 2000 students on Zoom and the families heralded our Zoom classes reporting back how well the kids learned. We had 14 months of successful Zoom classes and thousands of happy students and parents who were grateful that we could step up and offer a safe option for drivers education (we can provide names upon your request).
We were given little to no notice when the State shut down our in person classes and we had to use livestream Zoom, so the first couple of days were a little disorganized. Every other class for the entire last year was very organized and maintained. We would have an average of 40-50 students per class. Not the 100+ that William Mosely lied about. We did have 100+ students per session but they were separated into three separate classes of 40-50 students each with different teachers on their own Zoom links.
Any students not paying attention would be removed from class and have to make up the time. The students were required to have their faces showing on camera at all times. These were strict rules and enforced by the teachers of each separate Zoom class. It was a great option for those people who are not comfortable or able to go into a large classroom setting.
Brentwood Driver Training Inc. told News4 the classroom size and engagement concerns were unfounded. They have since consolidated their current course into three 10-hour Saturdays online, in order to fulfill their virtual promise to those families by the May 15 deadline.
Ewing said she is concerned for families who won't get the option. "We still have a lot of people who are unvaccinated, potential vectors for covid," she said. "I don't understand why we aren't taking the cautious path."
