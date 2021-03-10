MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A driver heading the wrong way off of I-24 crashes before causing a head-on collision.
Tennessee has already logged 716 head-on collisions this year so far. Most of them occurred in Davidson County at 118 crashes. 68-year-old driver Larry Fitzsimmons narrowly avoided adding to that number.
Jaylon Patton was driving back to Nashville when witnessed Fitzsimmons driving next to him on the wrong side of the road.
Patton said, "As I approach it, the car I noticed was actually moving, heading towards Murfreesboro like myself, but oncoming traffic." Patton also witnessed the crash and said, "I was praying the whole time that they didn't hit anyone else."
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Fitzsimmons was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes before crashing.
Fortunately, THP says that no one was injured, however, Fitzsimmons faces a DUI charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.