SPRINGFIELD, TENN. (WSMV) - Springfield officials are searching for the driver of a vehicle after they disappeared following a rollover crash, according the News4 partner Smokey Barn News.
The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. on Industrial Drive in front of Delight Products.
Investigators at the scene said the driver likely lost control in a sharp curve and left the roadway, striking a guidewire for a utility pole causing the car to flip.
