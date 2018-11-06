NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man killed in Tuesday's two-car crash on Charlotte Pike at I-40 East has been identified as 37-year-old Brandon Mills of Nashville.
Mills was driving a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser attempted to turn left from Charlotte Pike onto I-40 East when he was struck in the passenger side by the driver of a 2014 Dodge Challenger, driven by 40-year-old Joseph Matthews, also of Nashville.
Mills was wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Matthews was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators say the preliminary factors in the crash appear to be failure to yield on the part of Mills and excessive speed on the part of Matthews. Metro Police is investigating to determine whether charges will be filed in the accident.
