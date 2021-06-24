NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are looking into what led to a deadly crash involving a train in downtown Nashville early Thursday.
Metro Police say 25-year-old Justin Ware was driving down 12th Avenue North near Clinton Street around 3 a.m.
Officers believe Ware drove through the railroad crossing arms, that were down to warn drivers of an oncoming train, and hit the side of the train.
According to police, the train didn't stop because the engineer likely didn't know that it had been hit by a car. That train was later located by investigators.
A medical examiner is working to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
