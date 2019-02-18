CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say a driver was killed after crashing into a building in Clarksville over the weekend.
Donta Peterson, 32, crossed over into the opposite lanes of traffic and hit an unoccupied building at 1320 College St., according to police.
The wreck happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Peterson was later pronounced dead at Tennova Medical Center.
The Clarksville Police Department said Peterson was not wearing a seatbelt.
This was the first fatality crash in Clarksville in 2019, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.