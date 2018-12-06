MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The driver of a gas tanker truck has died after a fire that shut down lanes on both sides of Interstate 24 on Thursday.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on I-24 East.
At least one person was killed in the fire and crash.

The truck ran off the road and into the woods, catching fire and killing the driver, near the exit for Almaville Road just after 8:20 a.m. Thursday.

Westbound lanes were briefly closed at the site, and a right lane eastbound was closed for much of the day. The scene of the crash has since cleared.

The driver was the only one inside the vehicle. Authorities have not released the driver's name at this time.

