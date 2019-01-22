ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - A woman was seriously injured in a collision in Antioch on Tuesday morning.
The wreck, which involved a U.S. Postal Service semi truck, happened at the intersection of Bell Road and Mt. View Road.
The female driver was taken to a local hospital after being extricated from her vehicle. She has been upgraded from critical condition.
Two children were also inside the vehicle. It's not clear if they were injured.
Officials said they expect the intersection will be closed for another hour as they investigate the cause of the wreck and clear the scene.
