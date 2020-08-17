CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 21-year-old driver was flown to a Nashville hospital after a serious crash early Monday.
Clarksville Police say the driver, Anthony Bowers Jr., was driving on Tiny Town Road just before 3:30 a.m. when his car left the roadway and smashed into a culvert in front of a home in the 200 block of Tiny Town Road.
Bower was lifeflighted to the hospital where he is in critical, but stable condition.
Officials say this is an on-going investigation.
Anyone with information or may have witnessed this incident, please contact Investigator Young, 931-648-0656, ext. 5333, Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
