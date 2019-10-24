Truck crashes into Bellevue home - 10-24-19

BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) - One man is in police custody after crashing a truck into a car and a home on Bay Cove Trail overnight.

According to the family who lives in the home, the driver lost control coming down a hill at a curve. The driver hit a parked car and then drove through the living room while trying to back up.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. A man who lives at the home said his mother was there at the time but was not hurt.

The driver was hysterical and reportedly threatened the family.

"He said a couple of threats, this and that. Said not to call police. She's a trained first responder so she just went right to work trying to take care of the guy," said the man who lives in the home.

Police were able to take the driver into custody, he has not yet been identified.

