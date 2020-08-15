CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - One man was arrested for suspected DUI after he drove a Cadillac CTS into the side of an apartment building in Clarksville Saturday.
Nobody was home at the time of the crash into the first-floor of the Grandview Park Apartments in the 300 block of South Lancaster Road.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
