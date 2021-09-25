MOUNT JULIET, TENN. (WSMV) - A driver is facing charges out of multiple counties after he was caught in an illegal street racing event and fleeing the area at speeds over 100mph.
Just after midnight Saturday morning, Metro Nashville Police alerted the Mount Juliet Police of a drive heading their direction at high rates of speed.
Two officers with Mount Juliet clocked the driver at two different locations, but due to speed were unable to pursue.
The driver then crashed into two vehicles in the area of Lebanon Road and Benders Ferry Road.
The two vehicles were caused to roll over.
One person from each vehicle was injured and transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
