NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Johnthony Walker, the driver convicted in a 2016 bus crash in Chattanooga that left six children dead, has pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges he had against him in Nashville.

Court records show Walker is now guilty on eight counts of aggravated statutory rape and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

In June 2018, Walker was arrested at the alleged victim's house in Nashville after her parents called police. The girl was 14-years-old at the time of the incident.

An affidavit showed Walker admitted to having sex with the girl while staying with the family. When Walker was arrested, he was out on bond while appealing his conviction in the 2016 bus crash.

During a court hearing in July 2018, a sergeant with the Metro Nashville Police Department testified that Walker had admitted to having sex with the 14-year-old girl five times.

"I asked him how he would characterize the situation ... he said it was concerning at first, that the age bothered him ... he said something to the effect that she's only a child, just a baby to me, and looking back on it, I find it repulsive that this has happened," the sergeant said.