NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have charged the driver of a car involved in a fatal wreck Sunday morning with vehicular homicide.
Police said Manuel Rivas-Castaneda, 18, was charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication for the crash on Murfreesboro Pike and Glengarry Drive that killed a 39-year-old motorcyclist at 5:30 a.m.
The investigation shows that Rivas-Castaneda’s pickup truck pulled into the motorcycle’s path.
The name of the victim in the crash has not been released by police.
