NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The driver of a pick-up truck has been charged with vehicular homicide in a single-car crash that killed a passenger Tuesday.
According to police, the crash occurred on Bell Road Sunday night. Police believe that the driver of the truck, 36-year-old Raymundo Gonzalez Garcia, lost control of the truck, causing it to slide on its side before crashing into a concrete wall on the bridge over Percy Priest Dam.
While Raymundo was not injured in the crash, officers observed signs that he was intoxicated during the crash.
Carlos Garcia, 33, was one of three passengers in the truck. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Carlos died Tuesday.
The third passenger in the vehicle only suffered minor injuries.
Raymundo Garcia was charged on Sunday with vehicular assault, aggravated assault by reckless conduct, and driving without a license.
The vehicular assault charge was upgraded to vehicular homicide Tuesday.
