A Kentucky woman died after falling from a moving vehicle in Christian County, KY.
The incident happened in 4100 block of Striped Bridge Road in Herndon, KY, just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim, 49-year-old Trina McAllister Akin of Trigg County, died from her injuries in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.
The Christian County Sheriff's Office identified 31-year-old Brandon Pickett as the driver.
Pickett was arrested at the scene and is charged with murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs. He is being held on $50,000 bond.
Officials are scheduled to conduct an autopsy on Akin's body on Wednesday.
The investigation into the case is ongoing.
