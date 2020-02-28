EAST NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer is now recovering after she was involved in a crash near the I-24 and I-65 split Thursday night.
Police say Officer Pam Caulder was on-duty helping with a road closure when her police car was rear-ended by 25-year-old Kiana Kom-Loomis driving a pickup truck. The vehicles had to be towed away from the scene and both Officer Caulder and Kom-Loomis were taken to the hospital.
According to Metro Police, Kom-Loomis was arrested for DUI after being treated. This is her second DUI arrest this year.
Officer Caulder has since been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.
