NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A driver was arrested after allegedly hitting and killing a man in Hermitage overnight.
According to the police report, the deadly wreck happened at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Central Pike just before 11 p.m. Monday.
Christopher Skirvin, 27, is charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident with a death, driving with a revoked license and failure to give information/aid.
Police said the victim was walking outside of the crosswalk in a poorly lit area. Skirvin allegedly did not stop after hitting the man.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Two hours later, police said Skirvin's father showed up at the scene. He encouraged his son to return.
According to the affidavit, Skirvin admitted to hitting something and not stopping. He also allegedly told police he drank three beers earlier in the day.
One of the officers said they could smell alcohol on Skirvin's breath and that his eyes were bloodshot.
Skirvin was released from jail after posting $7,000 bond.
