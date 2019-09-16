NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A Metro Nashville officer was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital after his cruiser was rear-ended while stopped on I-24 this morning.
Police say 38-year-old Jason Patton hit the police cruiser while Metro Officer David Simmonds was stopped with his blue lights active, investigating another crash near the Bell Road exit off Interstate 24, just after 4:30AM.
Patton has two previous DUI convictions, and police say after striking the police cruiser behind the wheel of his 2007 Honda CRV, he had an odor of alcohol about him, and displayed indicators of impairment during a field sobriety test.
He is charged with DUI, and is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.
