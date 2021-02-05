Driver charged with DUI after crashing into General Hatton in Lebanon square

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Police charged a driver with driving under the influence after crashing into a monument in Lebanon late Thursday night.
The car crashed into the statue of Civil War General Robert H. Hatton, which is located on the square, police said.
Police said the driver of this vehicle was treated for minor injuries.
General Hatton on the square had an up close and personal encounter late last night. The driver of this vehicle was...Posted by Lebanon Police Department on Friday, February 5, 2021
