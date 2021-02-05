Driver charged with DUI after crashing into General Hatton in Lebanon square

Police charged a driver with driving under the influence after crashing into a monument in Lebanon late Thursday night.

 Lebanon Police Department

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Police charged a driver with driving under the influence after crashing into a monument in Lebanon late Thursday night.

The car crashed into the statue of Civil War General Robert H. Hatton, which is located on the square, police said.

Police said the driver of this vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

General Hatton on the square had an up close and personal encounter late last night. The driver of this vehicle was...

Posted by Lebanon Police Department on Friday, February 5, 2021
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.