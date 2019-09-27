WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 65 southbound near Thompson's Station and Interstate 840 was shut down for hours Friday due to a reported wrong-way high-speed crash.

According to TDOT SmartWay, the scene happened around mile marker 57 at 9 a.m. and was expected to be clear by 3 p.m., and TN DOT and Highway Patrol were able to fully reopen the interstate at 2:30 p.m. Northbound traffic was affected with rubbernecking delays.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office says the crash was caused by a car driving the wrong way going at a high-rate of speed on the interstate.

The Sheriff's Office has charged Charles Francis Caudell with reckless endangerment, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to give immediate notice of accident. He also had two outstanding warrants for probation violation and amended probation violation.

Caudell sped past a Williamson County Warrant Officer, and his car struck a semi tractor head-on a few moments later.

The crash caused the semi hauling a flat-bed trailer to leave the roadway, and the car ended up in the center median between the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate.