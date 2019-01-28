CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have charged the driver in an October deadly crash through a construction zone with vehicular homicide and related charges.
Investigators said 31-year-old Justin Clark's blood sample did reveal the presence of THC, an active ingredient in marijuana at the time of the crash. Clark is facing vehicular homicide, four counts of vehicular assault, four counts of aggravated assault, and five counts of reckless endangerment. Bond was set at $150,000.
The investigation revealed that Clark failed to travel in the designated lane and struck the front of the parked patrol car and continued forward almost striking an officer on scene. The F-450 driven by Clark next struck a scissor lift and then a boom lift. The scissor lift was occupied by 26-year-old Charles King III and 43-year-old Robert Bartz. The boom lift was occupied by 41-year-old Gerald Buck and 59-year-old Charles King.
Both King and King III were transported to Tennova with injuries. Buck and Bartz were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries, where Bartz later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
