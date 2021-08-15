Linda Trice Linda Trice has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication and leaving the scene of a crash involving death by Metro Police.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested the driver of the car that struck a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday afternoon.

Police said Linda Trice, 60, has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication and leaving the scene of a crash involving death after her car struck Stephen Carmon, 60, who was on a motorized wheelchair.

Linda Trice, 60, is being charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication & leaving the scene of a crash involving death in relation to pedestrian Stephen Carmon, 60, being killed while in a motorized wheelchair. The investigation shows Carmon was on the sidewalk when he was hit. https://t.co/FBajHGfIAR pic.twitter.com/eKdiHZpUYc — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 16, 2021

Police said Carmon was on the sidewalk near the intersection of Gallatin Pike South and West Due West Avenue when he was struck just before 1:30 p.m.

The silver Chevy Monte Carlo that struck Carmon continued and was later found on East Webster Drive.

UPDATE: The car was found on E Webster Dr. The 60-year-old driver has been taken into custody. Charges against her are anticipated later today. The pedestrian killed is identified as Stephen Carmon, 60, of Madison. https://t.co/yLnDaYKQoZ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 15, 2021