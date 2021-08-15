Metro Police said a person in a wheelchair was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Gallatin Pike South and West Due West Avenue this afternoon.

Linda Trice has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication and leaving the scene of a crash involving death by Metro Police.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested the driver of the car that struck a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday afternoon.

Police said Linda Trice, 60, has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication and leaving the scene of a crash involving death after her car struck Stephen Carmon, 60, who was on a motorized wheelchair.

Police said Carmon was on the sidewalk near the intersection of Gallatin Pike South and West Due West Avenue when he was struck just before 1:30 p.m.

The silver Chevy Monte Carlo that struck Carmon continued and was later found on East Webster Drive.

