NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was killed in a head-on collision on Donelson Pike near Nashville International Airport on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. near BNA Drive.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Jose Majano-Rodas was driving his Toyota Camry in the northbound lanes when he hit a curb, crossed over a grass median and collided with a Nissan Sentra in the southbound lanes.
The driver of the Nissan, 54-year-old William Newcomb, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
Majano-Rodas, 28, is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication.
Police said Rodas smelled like alcohol. He reportedly told police that he drank alcohol Monday night and woke up at 4 a.m. Tuesday and drank shots of whiskey.
Majano-Rodas is also charged with driving without a license. He is being held on $36,000 bond.
