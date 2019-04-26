NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 76-year-old man has been charged with failure to yield the right of way that resulted in the death of a 69-year-old man riding a motorcycle on Wednesday.
Police said the crash involved a motorcycle and pickup truck. George Bickford, of Nashville, was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle east around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday when a westbound Chevrolet pickup truck driven by James Mosley, 76, began to turn left onto Newsom Station Road and pulled in front of Bickford. Bickford was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.
James Mosley was not seriously hurt. Alcohol or drugs were not a contributing factor, police said the cause appears to be the driver of the truck's failure to yield and charges against the driver are pending a review of the final crash report.
Mosley was issued a state citation for failure to yield the right of way and must report for booking next month.
Fatal crash involving a motorcycle & pickup truck now being worked near the intersection of Highway 70 & Newsom Station Rd in Bellevue. Detours established.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 24, 2019
