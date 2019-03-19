NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have charged a Nashville man in connection with a deadly crash last year.
Joseph Matthews, 40, was arrested at his home Tuesday morning.
Matthews is charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness and is being held on $50,000 bond.
According to investigators, Matthews was driving a Dodge Challenger going over 90 mph in a 45 mph zone westbound on Charlotte Pike near Interstate 40 when he collided with a PT Cruiser on Nov. 6, 2018.
The driver of the PT Cruiser, 37-year-old Brandon Mills, died at the scene.
Matthews sustained serious injuries in the crash.
