NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was charged with driving under the influence and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle after police say he dragged a TN Highway Patrol trooper 20 yards with his Prius.
According to the THP, Trooper Kristopher Krasnow was dispatched to check on a possible medical call on Interstate 24 eastbound near Old Hickory Boulevard near the Davidson - Rutherford County line on Saturday.
Krasnow said he saw a Prius sitting in the HOV lane with the driver slumped over the steering wheel.
The trooper parked his patrol car in front of the Prius to contain the vehicle if the driver became alert and inadvertently accelerated.
As Krasnow approached the driver side door he observed a male driver still slumped over. He began tapping on the window to awake the driver, which did not happen.
The trooper was able to gain entry by opening the driver’s door and tried to communicate with the driver, during which time, he could smell an extreme odor of alcohol.
Once the driver became alert, he looked at Krasnow.
The driver then yelled several obscenities at the trooper and attempted to leave by driving forward.
Kransow’s patrol car was positioned in front the Prius.
As the impaired driver pulled away he struck the trooper’s push bumper on his patrol unit. The suspected driver then put his vehicle in reverse.
Krasnow was in the door way giving commands to the driver to stop.
The driver attempted to back up, dragging the trooper approximately 20 yards before striking another vehicle that was stopped.
Krasnow was able to get the vehicle in park and remove the driver from the vehicle.
The trooper placed the driver in handcuffs while waiting for responding units to arrive.
Other units from THP, Rutherford County Sheriff Office and Nashville Metro Police arrived to assist, THP worked the crash and the Metro Nashville Police Department placed all criminal charges on the driver Robert Singleton, 28, of Nashville, Tenn.
Singleton was charged with DUI and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.
Krasnow was taken to Saint Thomas ER where he was treated and released for minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.