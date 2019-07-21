NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a woman on charges of driving under the influence after she crashed into a semi driving the wrong way on Interstate 40.
According to police affidavits, Kristen D. Ashley was involved in a wreck with injuries near Mile Marker 216 just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Officers said Ashley's SUV hit the tractor trailer, and the semi driver suffered minor injuries.
Responding police said the woman smelled strongly of alcohol and had slurred speech.
Officers conducted field sobriety tests and found Ashley had signs of impairment and charged her with driving under the influence.
