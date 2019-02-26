FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man is behind bars after allegedly driving under the influence in Franklin.
According to the Franklin Police Department, an officer spotted 40-year-old Jovan Firoul driving erratically after leaving a restaurant on Cool Springs Boulevard at 10:15 p.m. Monday.
The officer reported watching Firoul's driving for a little while before stopping him and determining that he was impaired.
This is Firoul's third time being charged with DUI. He is being held on $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court March 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.