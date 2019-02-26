Jovan Firoul
(Source: Franklin Police Department)

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man is behind bars after allegedly driving under the influence in Franklin.

According to the Franklin Police Department, an officer spotted 40-year-old Jovan Firoul driving erratically after leaving a restaurant on Cool Springs Boulevard at 10:15 p.m. Monday.

The officer reported watching Firoul's driving for a little while before stopping him and determining that he was impaired.

This is Firoul's third time being charged with DUI. He is being held on $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court March 7.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kara is an Emmy Award-winning digital producer. She is a Cincinnati native and an alumna of the University of South Carolina. She previously worked at WRDW-TV in Augusta, Ga., before moving to Nashville five years ago to work at WSMV-TV.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.