CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Clarksville Friday evening after hitting a 14-year-old boy with his car, according to police.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Reynolds St. and Vine St. The 14-year-old is in the hospital. His condition is currently unknown, but police tell News4 he was conscious and responsive as he was transported to the hospital.
The driver was arrested and charged with a DUI.
Witnesses told News4 the accident happened around 5:00 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.