SPRINGFIELD, TENN. (WSMV) - A woman was taken into police custody following a Friday night crash in Springfield on 5th Ave. near the Robertson County Animal Clinic, according to News4 partner Smokey Barn News.
According to officials, the vehicle appears to have left the roadway striking a concrete barrier and two mailboxes.
Following a field sobriety test, the driver was taken into custody and transported to the Robertson County Detention Facility.
An official cause has not been released at this time.
The driver was not seriously hurt during the crash and no other injuries were reported.
