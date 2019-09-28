NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- An off-duty Metro Nashville police officer was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver in the middle of Broadway Friday night.
According to the report, the officer was waiting in the westbound left turn lane on Broadway at the West End - Broadway split, in front of the Beaman Toyota dealership.
The driver, Taylor N. Claibourne was heading east on Broadway, drifted into the left turn lane, and hit the officer's personal vehicle head-on.
The force of the impact caused the suspect's car to flip over.
The off duty officer was transported by emergency personnel to the ER at St. Thomas Midtown for treatment of minor injuries, and later released.
The driver told an investigating officer that she did not remember anything before the crash, when he woke up in the vehicle upside down. That officer reported smelling alcohol about the driver, who was reported to also had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
The suspect and her female passenger were both taken to the ER at Vanderbilt Medical Center, where they were treated for injuries.
According to the police report, the driver refused to discuss the crash with the investigator, displayed indicators of being impaired, was read Implied Consent, and she refused to provide a blood sample for testing.
After release, Claibourne was charged with Driving Under the Influence.
