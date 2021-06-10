NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A driver was taken into custody on Thursday morning after fleeing from troopers and crashing near Top Golf in Nashville.
Tennessee Highway Patrol tells us a trooper tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle when the driver fled from the THP unit.
Officials say the vehicle that fled later crashed on Cowan Street around 1:45 a.m.
According to Nashville Fire, the driver refuse to be evaluated and taken to the hospital.
