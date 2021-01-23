NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The woman killed in the early Saturday morning crash around 4:30 a.m. on I-24 east has been identified as Meganne Ball, 30, of Nolensville, Tennessee.
The investigation shows that Ball was driving her 2012 Nissan Murano when, for reasons unknown, she lost control of the SUV.
At this time, Ball crashed into a rock wall and the vehicle rolled over.
Ball and her passenger, Stephan Hall, 43, were both ejected from the vehicle.
Neither individual was wearing a seatbelt.
Ball died at the scene.
Hall was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he is in critical condition.
