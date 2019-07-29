NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 65 South near Madison was shut down for most of the night on Monday after a car caught fire after a crash.
Metro Police say a Lexus SUV for unknown reasons stopped in the second from the left lane on I-65 south and was initially struck by a Nissan Maxima which ended up in a ditch to the right of the interstate.
The Lexus remained in a travel lane and was hit a short time later by a tractor-trailer. The driver of the truck told police he attempted to avoid striking the Lexus by swerving to the left, but was unable to avoid the collision. The tractor-trailer then went across all lanes of travel, clipped another tractor-trailer rig, and flipped onto its side blocking all lanes.
The car burst into flames when the tractor-trailer forced it into a concrete median shortly before 7 p.m. The driver of the SUV reportedly died instantly in the crash.
Investigators believe the driver of the Lexus SUV was a female but the victim as well has her vehicle were burned beyond recognition and her identity has not yet been determined. The heat from the fire melted the license and VIN plates on the vehicle, making them unreadable. Based on parts found at the scene, the SUV is believed to have been white.
I-65 South between Old Hickory Boulevard and Briley Parkway did not reopen until after midnight Tuesday. The tractor-trailer on its side was uprighted around 10 p.m., but the interstate was still blocked. The scene has since cleared.
Anyone with information as to the potential identity of the victim in the Lexus SUV is asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600. None of the other drivers involved were seriously injured.
